LOOK: Kanye West posts images of wife Bianca Censori wearing explicit outfits

Kanye West (Ye) and Bianca Censori are at it again. On Tuesday, the rapper shared explicit images of his wife wearing barely-there outfits.

He took to his rarely-used Instagram account to post three images of the Australian native. In the first image, she is seen wearing a micro string bikini bottom that barely covers her private bits. The bikini is worn with a pale pink furry bandeau and knee-length fishnet stocking worn over pointy heels.

In the second post, Censori wears a black leather thigh-high corset with a string bikini top that just about covers her nipples. In the shot, her husband poses next to her fully clothed in his usual all-black outfit. Both of them are wearing long leather coats.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ye (@kanyewest) The third image captioned: “Dropped sumn?” shows Censori wearing the same corset and barely-there bikini top outfit - this time minus the long coat. In the shot, she is looking down at her feet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ye (@kanyewest) West has already received backlash from his followers, with one person saying: “Are you done humiliating this woman or what?” “This is the same guy who likes to preach to everyone about God and values. Let me tell you something weirdo, your daughter being on tiktok isn’t going to ruin her. HER DAD posting degrading, naked pictures of women is!” commented another.

Another pointed out that he is a hypocrite saying: “Remember when Kanye was mad at Kim for wearing revealing clothes.”