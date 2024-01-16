LOOK: Old Hollywood glam dominates on Emmy Awards silver carpet

On Monday night the biggest names in television stepped out onto the silver, and not red, carpet at the 75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards that took place at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles. Over the past week, we’ve seen celebs put their best foot forward at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, and they once again shone last night.

While series like ‘Succession’, ‘The Bear’ and ‘Beef’ were big winners on the night, stars certainly won in the fashion stakes as well. Here are a few of our favourite looks at this year’s Emmy Awards.

‘The Bear’ star and winner of the Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy series, Ayo Edebiri, wore a custom black Louis Vuitton leather bustier bubble-like gown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fashion Bomb Daily (@fashionbombdaily) British actress Suki Waterhouse stood out as she showed off her baby bump in a bright red Valentino Haute Couture gown with a side cut-out and statement bow.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mini Magazine (@minimagazine) Another celebrity to wear red on the night was ‘Succession’ star Sarah Snook, who won Lead Actress in a Drama series. She channelled old Hollywood glamour in a red Vivienne Westwood gown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sarah snook fan updates (@snookupdates) ‘White Lotus’ star Aubrey Plaza wore an unusual long pale-yellow dress, from Loewe’s Spring-Summer 2024 collection, featuring an oversized sewing pin across the chest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared) Actress Issa Rae wore a cream feathery Pamella Roland gown with pearl and crystal embellishments.