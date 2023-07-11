LOOK: Rihanna shows off her baby bump and booty in latest Savage x Fenty lingerie photoshoot

When it comes to promoting her own brand, Rihanna is the best at doing so. I mean who doesn’t want to copy the queen of fashion?

The ‘Umbrella’ hitmaker took to Instagram to show off her latest Savage x Fenty lingerie range in a series of sexy images. Showing off her growing baby bump and perky bottom, she wears a pinky-red sheer bra and panties. The series of seductive images were taken inside a storage room that had shelves filled with different fabrics.

Along with the G-string panty and full-cup bra, the 35-year-old mom-to-be wears a pair of bright pink heels and a chunky gold bracelet. On the Savage x Fenty Instagram page, they posted the same range of images with the caption: “Go ‘head @badgalriri, break the internet. “Introducing Sheer X, our new collection of sheer intimates that celebrates ur natural shape while providing light support & maximum comfort. Want to match the Bad Gal? The Red Pink colorway is available xclusively for Xtra VIP Members.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAVAGE X FENTY BY RIHANNA (@savagexfenty) Rihanna, who’s expecting her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky, recently enjoyed a getaway to her home country of Barbados.

Known for her outrageous maternity style, the singer told Vogue, “When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, ‘There’s no way I'm going to go shopping in no maternity aisle.’ I’m sorry — it's too much fun to get dressed up. I'm not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing.”