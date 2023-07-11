Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLLifestyleLove & SexFamilyHealthFood & RestaurantsStyle & BeautyCompetitions
Independent Online | Lifestyle
Search IOL
IOLLifestyleLove & SexFamilyHealthFood & RestaurantsStyle & BeautyCompetitions
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, July 11, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

LOOK: Rihanna shows off her baby bump and booty in latest Savage x Fenty lingerie photoshoot

Rihanna shows of her latest range. Picture: Instagram/badgalriri

Rihanna shows of her latest range. Picture: Instagram/badgalriri

Published 4h ago

Share

When it comes to promoting her own brand, Rihanna is the best at doing so.

I mean who doesn’t want to copy the queen of fashion?

The ‘Umbrella’ hitmaker took to Instagram to show off her latest Savage x Fenty lingerie range in a series of sexy images.

Showing off her growing baby bump and perky bottom, she wears a pinky-red sheer bra and panties.

The series of seductive images were taken inside a storage room that had shelves filled with different fabrics.

More on this

Along with the G-string panty and full-cup bra, the 35-year-old mom-to-be wears a pair of bright pink heels and a chunky gold bracelet.

On the Savage x Fenty Instagram page, they posted the same range of images with the caption: “Go ‘head @badgalriri, break the internet.

“Introducing Sheer X, our new collection of sheer intimates that celebrates ur natural shape while providing light support & maximum comfort. Want to match the Bad Gal? The Red Pink colorway is available xclusively for Xtra VIP Members.”

Rihanna, who’s expecting her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky, recently enjoyed a getaway to her home country of Barbados.

Known for her outrageous maternity style, the singer told Vogue, “When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, ‘There’s no way I'm going to go shopping in no maternity aisle.’ I’m sorry — it's too much fun to get dressed up. I'm not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing.”

She certainly hasn’t changed her style this time around.

Related Topics:

InstagramRihannaLuxury fashionCelebrity BeautyFashion AccessoriesAccessories

Share

Recent stories by:

Gerry Cupido
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe