Rihanna is now executive chair of $1bn lingerie brand Savage X Fenty after stepping away as CEO

Savage X Fenty recently announced that co-founder Rihanna was stepping down from her role as the company’s CEO. The billionaire entrepreneur and musician handed over the reins of the company she founded five years ago to fashion executive Hillary Super.

The 35-year-old mogul shifted from the day-to-day executive job to the more flexible leadership role as executive chair on June 26. “It’s been beautiful to see our vision for Savage X Fenty impact the industry at such an incredible magnitude over the last five years,” she shared in a statement. “The superstar billionaire will move to an executive chair position at the lingerie brand which she co-founded in 2018,” shared Boardroom.

She later added, “We’re going to continue to expand in ways that always connect with the consumer. “I’m so grateful and excited to welcome Hillary Super as our new CEO – she is a strong leader and is focused on taking the business to an even higher level.” Last week, Rihanna was one of several A-list celebrities in attendance at Pharrell Williams’ debut fashion show as Louis Vuitton creative director.

The show formed part of the company’s Spring/Summer 2024 menswear campaign.