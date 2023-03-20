LOOK: Tips on how to wear the maxi denim skirt trend

Over the past few years, we’ve seen the return of the micro mini. A trend not everyone was too keen to hop on board. For those who are tired of trying to squeeze into anything micro, you’ll be happy now that the maxi is back.

Combine that with the return of denim in a big way, you’ll get the long denim skirt. A trend I can personally get behind. It is far better suited for winter than a tiny mini. Here’s how to style this must-have winter item.

Denim on denim While pairing denim with denim used to be a fashion no-no, it’s now bang on trend. Whether it’s a denim shirt or a denim jacket, don’t be afraid to mix the colours of denim. Add pops of colour with fun T-shirts or funky shoes. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courtney-Mae Briggs (@courtneymae_briggs) A basic white T-shirt