LOOK: Tips on how to wear the maxi denim skirt trend

Over the past few years, we’ve seen the return of the micro mini. A trend not everyone was too keen to hop on board.
For those who are tired of trying to squeeze into anything micro, you’ll be happy now that the maxi is back.
Combine that with the return of denim in a big way, you’ll get the long denim skirt.
A trend I can personally get behind. It is far better suited for winter than a tiny mini.
Here’s how to style this must-have winter item.
Denim on denim
While pairing denim with denim used to be a fashion no-no, it’s now bang on trend. Whether it’s a denim shirt or a denim jacket, don’t be afraid to mix the colours of denim. Add pops of colour with fun T-shirts or funky shoes.
A basic white T-shirt
There’s no better and more classic pairing than denim and a simple white T-shirt. Regardless of what denim it might be, you can’t go wrong with this look.
Leather biker jacket
Even though you’ll want your denim skirt to be the focus of the outfit, a biker leather jacket (oversized jackets are now trending) adds a rock-chic twist to your look. If you prefer to keep it casual opt for a plain T-shirt underneath or glam it up with an embellished top.
Crop tops
Wearing a crop top is a fun way to play with proportions. By wearing tummy-bearing baggy sweater or fitted midriff T-shirt you can create a more sexy look.