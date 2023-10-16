LOOK: Wedding dress trends for the modern bride

Bridal season is upon us and brides-to-be are all excited about their big day. Some brides have a longer time than others to prepare for their big day while others are on a tighter deadline.

Whether you still have a year to go or just a week to get it all together, one of the biggest decisions to make is what dress to wear. The wedding dress is undoubtedly the most important dress you’ll ever wear. There are so many options these days that it will make your head spin.

If you’ve ever watched TV series like ‘Say Yes to the Dress’ or ‘Love is Blind,’ you’ll have some idea of just how overwhelming it can be. With the bridal wear trends constantly changing, here are the latest styles for you to choose from so that you can feel like a modern-day princess on your special day. Statement sleeves

We’ve seen statement sleeves dominate high fashion runways and the trend has clearly trickled down into bridal wear. From dramatic bishop sleeves to exaggerated puff sleeves, statement sleeves add a touch of romance and whimsy to any bridal gown. Whether adorned with lace, embroidery, or delicate appliqués, these sleeves make a bold and unforgettable statement.

Exaggerated puff sleeves add a touch of romance and whimsy to any bridal gown. Picture: Karen Willis Holmes Non-traditional colours

A white fairytale dress will forever remain a classic choice for most brides. However, more and more brides are opting for something more unconventional. On the extreme end of the colour spectrum, black has become a popular choice. If that is too out there for you, then more subtle choices like blush pink, lavender, and powdery blue are stealing the spotlight.

If you’re looking for a bit of glam, metallics like rose gold and silver are bang on trend as well. Black wedding dresses have become popular. Picture: Studio Negarin

Sheer illusion necklines While the illusion trend might not be something new, it still dominated bridal wear trends. Sheer illusion necklines adorned with intricate embroidery, lace appliqués, or hand-stitched beadwork remain a popular choice this season.