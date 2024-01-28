Independent Online
LOOK: World Sports Betting Cape Town Met fashion

Candice Manual. Picture: Gerry Cupido/IOL

Published 1h ago

On Saturday horseracing met fashion at this year’s World Sports Betting Cape Town Met that took place at the Hollywoodbets Kenilworth racecourse.

Thousands of spectators gathered to enjoy riveting horse racing, celebrity spotting, cutting-edge fashion and entertainment.

Part of the Cape Town Met tradition is the social event’s best-dressed woman competition, with cash prizes and luxury gifts up for grabs for the most spectacular ensemble.

This year’s best-dressed woman winner was Keoagile Pheleu from Kimberley.

Her sunshine yellow dress was designed by Reatile Koka who is a design student.

“This is my first Met ever and I’m so excited to have won best-dressed,” said Pheleu.

Keoagile Pheleu. Picture: Gerry Cupido/IOL

This year’s theme was Cape Splendour and here’s a look at what a few of the fashionable Met-goers wore on the day.

Dressed by Gavin Rajah, Yaya Mavundla stood out in this floor-length gown that featured embroidered flowers.

Yaya Mavundla. Picture: Gerry Cupido/IOL

Influencer Jade Robertson stunned in a green floral print dress by Bride&co.

Hishaam Abrahams and Jade Robertson. Picture: Gerry Cupido/IOL

Entrepreneur Laverne Turner’s tule dress by Nadia Block was covered in butterflies.

Laverne Turner. Picture: Gerry Cupido/IOL

Businesswoman and influencer Candice Manuel showed off her curves in a cerise pink lace dress by L’Avis Boudoir which she accessories with a flower headpiece.

Candice Manuel. Picture: Gerry Cupido/IOL

Pearl Nel’s bright green tule dress designed by D’zigne was covered in bright 3D flowers.

Pearl Nel. Picture: Gerry Cupido/IOL

South African designer Gavin Rajah, whose creations were on display at the event, believes that the Cape Town Met lived up to its reputation as one of the country’s most iconic fashion calendar moments.

“The Met has led the pack in terms of what fashion is. It has always been about refined craftsmanship. It also has a historical precedent for supporting fashion in the country and is an event that has developed fashion and young fashion designers,” said Rajah.

