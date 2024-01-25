Top designers to showcase their work at World Sports Betting Cape Town Met

This Saturday horseracing will meet fashion at the 2024 World Sports Betting Cape Town Met taking place at the Hollywoodbets Kenilworth racecourse. While there are those who will be there for the punting, many will be attending to marvel at the fashion.

This year, fashionistas will not only get to see what others are wearing, but get to check out the creations of some of South Africa’s best fashion designers. The fashion show, which has been put together by Gavin Rajah, draws on the event’s theme of “Cape Splendour” for inspiration – a fusion of glamour, grace, and glory that pays tribute to the resplendence of the fairest Cape. “We are looking at the culture of Cape Town as the fashion capital of South Africa, and the fashion will be a showcase of that title,” said Rajah.

Gavin Rajah. Picture: Supplied Rajah, who will also be showcasing his work on the day, believes that the event is one of the country’s most iconic fashion calendar moments.

“The Met has led the pack in terms of what fashion is. It has always been about refined craftsmanship. “It also has a historical precedent for supporting fashion in the country and is an event that has developed fashion and young fashion designers.” The fashion show will include the works of eight designers, who will be exhibiting their designs between the various races.

The show will not just be limited to selected areas but will also include moments in various locations at Hollywoodbets Kenilworth, to ensure that every ticket holder can interact with the show. The day starts with a collection by Maze Collective, designed by the award-winning trio of Craig Port, Kim Govaars and Kayla Markovitz Foreman. Following them will be Ezoketho, a label founded by Mpumelelo Dhlamini, who has showcased his work locally and internationally, including at the Milan Fashion Week.

Sipho Mbuto, who is based in Durban, uses fashion to explore the blurring of gender definitions, the beauty of femininity and the idea of belonging, epitomised by Ubuntu. Then there’s Stephen van Eeden, who specialises in feminine, modern and glamorous bridal couture.

Designs by Stephen van Eeden. Picture: Thekiso Mokhele Later in the day, there will be a show by Ephymol, a menswear fashion label formed in 2002 by Ephraim Molingoane. Up next will be Imprint, founded by Mzukisi Mbane. Mbane described his work as a mix of “Original traditional African with elements of the future”.

The final round of the shows will begin with the work of Thula Sindi, a designer known for his simple, yet sophisticated pieces. Rounding off the fashion showcase will be Gavin Rajah, one of South Africa’s foremost designers.