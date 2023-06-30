LOOK: Zakes Bantwini slays in a kilt - and shuts down troll

Mzansi mega star Zakes Bantwini earlier this week posted a picture of himself dressed in a kilt - a traditional Scottish skirt. The picture was taken in Scotland, home of the bagpipes, where Bantwini was for a visit to the Glenmorangie House.

“The Scottish Zulu Man” captioned the series of pictures posted on his social media platforms. While most of his followers were in agreement that Bantwini was slaying the look there were a few naysayers who had lots to say about the Zulu man dressed in a skirt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zakes Bantwini (@zakesbantwini) The Grammy award-winning artist wasn’t here for the negative comments and shut one tweep down, who ended up deleting their original comment. Bantwini educated the tweep by telling them about how travelling opens one to different cultures, and hence he is rocking the Scottish attire.

“Hhay ngan’yakwethu musa ukuphambuka olwimini kabi yami, ulwimi lwakho linokucwasa. Ukuhamba kuvula igqondo no Lwazi kwabezizwe, Lana ngidle ushuni Wama Scottish, zifundise mntakababa ungasibukanisi nabezizwe 📍🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇿🇦 idlala zidlula ikhanda wena Wesilo,” he tweeted. Hhay ngan’yakwethu musa ukuphambuka olwimini kabi yami, ulwimi lwakho linokucwasa. Ukuhamba kuvula igqondo no Lwazi kwabezizwe, Lana ngidle ushuni Wama Scottish, zifundise mntakababa ungasibukanisi nabezizwe 📍🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇿🇦 idlala zidlula ikhanda wena Wesilo 🙏🏿 https://t.co/HoZQj8DiEJ — Zakes Bantwini (@ZakesBantwiniSA) June 29, 2023

Loosely translated: “No my brother/sister, do not resort to inappropriate talk, the way you speak shows some prejudice. “Travelling opens up the mind and provides knowledge about other cultures. Here I am rocking Scottish attire bro, don't give the world the wrong impression of us. While some tweeps were focused on the kilt, some were curious to find out if Bantwini was cooking some Scottish melodies. “Smells like iGrootman is about to bless us with something Scottish 🎼🎵 🤭🤔…” tweeted @EnochD16.