MaXhosa set to open store in New York’s trendy Soho district

South African luxury fashion brand MaXhosa is set to open a store in New York early next year. Taking to Instagram the brand owner Laduma Ngxokolo shared the news saying: “@MAXHOSA will have a new home in New York in Feb. 24, on the lower side of the Soho district.

“To each and everyone that supported us since day 1, to date, and planning to support us in the future, raise your glasses and celebrate this big moment with us, THANK YOU!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️🥂 GOD DID!!!!” In the post, you see a map of where the store is located and Ngxokolo getting the keys to the store. The store is located on Canal Street in Soho.

MaXhosa currently has five retail stores in South Africa, including a duty-free store at Johannesburg's O.R. Tambo International Airport. "We've been in and of New York for a few years now. The first time I came here, in 2015, I thought, 'I like the Black people out here.

“They’re so expressive, they’re so colourful, they’re so diverse. I love the energy.” Ngxokolo told an intimate crowd of media at a restaurant in the Financial District according to OkayAfrica. MaXhosa was founded in 2010. “MaXhosa designs showcase the beauty, culture, language and aspiration of the Xhosa people.