LOOK: Michelle Obama dazzles in Maxhosa Africa and Thebe Magugu

Former American first lady Michelle Obama rocked a Heirloom two-piece, made by local fashion designer Thebe Magugu, during her recent visit to Cape Town. The Heirloom collection is a special project from Magugu, where he allows people to customise their pieces by adding printed images of anyone who has an impact on them.

And Obama asked the designer to immortalise her mother, Marian Shields Robinson, on her Heirloom Set. Mrs.Obama asked us to immortalise her mother Marian Shields Robinson on her Heirloom Set. https://t.co/2WNolqyLXx — Thebe Magugu (@_ThebeMagugu_) November 20, 2023 “At Thebe Magugu, we believe in preservation. I love the idea of wearing one's heart on the sleeve, and it is with this that I am excited to present the Custom Heirloom Shirt, where our valued customers in October can secure a shirt that will be emblazoned with an image from their own chosen family archives,” the Kimberly-born designer explained. “Launching in a pre-order window from October 6-22, 2023, customers can log on to thebemagugu.com and upload via a portal an image of someone dear to them, and Thebe Magugu will create a custom wax print exclusively for them to be delivered from the December 10 worldwide,” he added.

And Magugu’s Heirloom shirt, a unisex piece, seems to be a fan favourite as it is being worn my prominent personalities. This includes amapiano star Young Stunna, who wore the green version of it at her mother’s birthday party. Obama was also spotted wearing a Maxhosa Africa dress from the Alkebulan collection. South Africans were thrilled to see local designs being donned by prominent international figures.