Maxhosa Africa hosts first solo show in Cape Town

South African internationally-acclaimed fashion brand Maxhosa Africa unveiled its Spring/Summer 23/24 collection at Zeitz MOCAA in Cape Town.
The museum was turned into a fashion room as Laduma Ngxokolo, founder of the brand, introduced several standout pieces poised to become timeless classics for the brand, including panelled knit dresses and patchwork accents on dresses and suits.
Titled “African Space Travellers Organisation” (A.S.T.O.), the collection had a total of 80 unique looks to merge tradition with innovation, as it is known that the brand is rooted in the Xhosa traditions and culture.
What’s exciting about this collection is that it not only consists of dresses, suits, skirts, tops and accessories but it also introduced the first-ever Maxhosa Africa swimwear range.
Ngxokolo said he chose Zeitz MOCAA to host his first solo show in Cape Town because he wanted a venue with a futuristic architectural design that would complement his collection.
“MaXhosa Africa is at once a heritage brand and a brand that reflects the Zeitgeist in Africa, bringing the stories of the continent to an international community.”
“It reflects our journey as we break out of the continent to find permanent spaces globally,” Ngxokolo said about the collection.
“We are in the business of pushing boundaries while continuing to honour our African heritage and style. We are part of the group demystifying the aesthetic that African designers cannot compete with the big players in the luxury space.”
This showcase not only presents MaXhosa Africa’s latest collection but also marks the initiation of a significant partnership between the fashion brand and the museum as Maxhosa added its touch by decorating the Zeitz MOCAA member’s lounge with some of its homeware statement pieces.