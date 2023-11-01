Maxhosa Africa hosts first solo show in Cape Town

The museum was turned into a fashion room as Laduma Ngxokolo, founder of the brand, introduced several standout pieces poised to become timeless classics for the brand, including panelled knit dresses and patchwork accents on dresses and suits.

Titled “African Space Travellers Organisation” (A.S.T.O.), the collection had a total of 80 unique looks to merge tradition with innovation, as it is known that the brand is rooted in the Xhosa traditions and culture.

A Maxhosa Africa look. Picture: Supplied.

What’s exciting about this collection is that it not only consists of dresses, suits, skirts, tops and accessories but it also introduced the first-ever Maxhosa Africa swimwear range.

Ngxokolo said he chose Zeitz MOCAA to host his first solo show in Cape Town because he wanted a venue with a futuristic architectural design that would complement his collection.