Rich Mnisi unveils pride collection with adidas

The award-winning designer with a long-standing partnership with adidas is releasing a range of apparel and footwear that spans both lifestyle and performance, featuring signature silhouettes across adidas Originals, football, cycling, Sportswear and swim.

The range is inspired by a love letter Mnisi wrote to his younger self, in which he declares ‘Let Love Be Your Legacy’ - by encouraging people to spread love and advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights.

“In creating this collection, I had a strong impulse to speak to my inner child and express to the world how LGBTQIA+ allyship can create a legacy of love. Unifying these themes through my own visual language and adidas’ iconic performance and lifestyle pieces is a powerful combination – making the collection a symbol for self-acceptance and LGBTQIA+ advocacy. My hope is this range inspires LGBTQIA+ allies to speak up more for the queer people they love and not let them fight for acceptance alone,” says the designer.

The adidad x Rich Mnisi pride 2023 collection. Picture: Supplied.

This is not the first Rich Mnisi pride collection. Last year, the designer dropped a limited pride collection titled “OUT,” dedicated to queer bodies for just being.