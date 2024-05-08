Rihanna skips the 2024 Met Gala because she has the flu

Rihanna, the fashion queen of the Met Gala, was sorely missed on Monday night. The ‘Umbrella’ singer, who is known to arrive late at the Gala, didn’t pitch at all.

According to People magazine, the 36-year-old singer and businesswoman had come down with the flu and was unable to make it to the event. Fashion enthusiasts everywhere were looking forward to seeing what the superstar and her partner A$AP Rocky would be wearing at the star-studded affair, especially since she had earlier hinted at what she would be wearing on the night. Last month she told Extra that she will be keeping her look really simple this year.

“It’s gonna come to what my makeup and what my hair is going to do. We wanna play with that, but I have no idea what I'm gonna do with that," said the mom of two. At the time, she revealed she had two gowns picked out to choose from for the event. She added: “Very simple-ish... compared to everything I've ever done. I'm showing up for dinner! Shout out to Anna Wintour.”

She recently admitted that her old ultra-raunchy looks now give her the “ick”. Asked about her fashion regrets, she told British Vogue: “I had my nipples out, I had my panties out. “But now those are the things, I guess, as a mom, as an evolved young lady … it’s just things that I just feel like I would never do.”