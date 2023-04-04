‘She asked me to remove my socks because her boyfriend found them kinky’

What you think is normal can quite easily be a kink for the next person. Clothing items like fishnet stockings, suspenders or stilettos are a few items that many people would consider kinky and get them hot under the collar.

Yet you’d be surprised to learn that there are so many other items that people find kinky. This Reddit user had no idea that one of the clothing items she decided to wear to a party was going to cause such a stir. She starts by sharing what she wore to the party hosted by her best friends.

“For this party, I wore my favourite jacket, a dress, thigh-high socks and boots. I thought I looked pretty cute,” she shares. While she thought her outfit was cute there was one party-goer who was not happy with her choice. “A couple I didn’t know also came to this party and the girlfriend took an instant dislike to me, glaring at me and refusing to speak to me. Her boyfriend was okay with me but I mostly just engaged with the people I knew.

“Around halfway through the night, the girlfriend cornered me and told me I should remove my socks as her boyfriend has a kink for them. I told her no. She then began yelling and screaming at me, threatening me, calling me an attention whore and accusing me of trying to steal her man. Eventually, she and her boyfriend were kicked out.” Even though her friend was on her side there were a few people at the party who said that she should’ve just removed or rolled down her socks. Now she wants to know if she’s the a**hole for not removing her socks.

“NTA (not the a**hole). What. The. Heck. Her boyfriend’s kink is not your problem. Her insecurities (and possible mental illness?) are also not your problem. This would be like me saying I like librarians and then going around and asking everyone to take their glasses off because they look too smart and I can’t control myself,” commented one user.