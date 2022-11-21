Sunglasses are more than just a fashion accessory. Here are the benefits of wearing polarised sunglasses

We all know that sunglasses are must-have accessories. Whether it’s for poolside lounging or a daytime soiree, no outfit is complete without the perfect pair of sunglasses.

However, sunglasses are not just for looking cool. Few people know that a simple choice in sunglasses can also protect your eyes and the delicate surrounding skin from harmful UV light, as well as enhance your vision when it matters most. Your eyesight could be damaged by many common daily dangers, ranging from the sun’s rays and the blue light emitted from your mobile phone to the blinding glare from polarised light and sharp bright-to-dark transitions that can leave you momentarily blinded.

Bright-to-dark transitions that can leave you momentarily blinded. Picture: Pexels/Alice Pereira Choosing the right high-quality sunglasses will ensure that you not only capture the right look for any occasion but can also enjoy superior protection against all these eye dangers. Hawaiian-born Maui Jim PolarizedPlus2 Sunglasses shares four key health benefits of wearing high-quality polarised sunglasses: Sunscreen for your eyes

The ultraviolet A (UVA) and ultraviolet B (UVB) forms of ultraviolet radiation (UV) sun rays are particularly harmful to our eyes. Over-exposure to these two unseen light forms can lead to several serious eye conditions that impair vision, such as cataracts, premature macular degeneration and photokeratitis (sunburn of the cornea). Protecting your eyes from these two dangers means choosing high-quality sunglasses that block both UVA and UVB sun rays effectively. Skin cancer prevention The protection of high-quality sunglasses extends to the entire delicate skin area surrounding your eyes, which is also vulnerable to the sun’s harmful UV rays. In fact, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation, up to 10% of all skin cancer occurs around the eyes. So, be sure to use sunglasses that offer 100% protection from harmful UV sun rays.

Safe against dangerous blue hues High Energy Visible violet/blue light rays (HEV), commonly known as blue light, is transmitted by the sun, digital devices and LED lighting. While blue light can help improve memory, elevate mood and even regulate the sleep/wake cycle, our eyes’ natural filters don’t provide sufficient protection against the harmful side of HEV light. As a result, our eyes can sustain cumulative damage due to HEV over-exposure, which has been associated with Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD). AMD is a condition responsible for more than half of visual impairments! Choosing sunglasses that help block hazardous HEV light is an important safeguard. Improved vision