The Meghan effect: Duchess Meghan’s stylish blazer crashes J.Crew website

People might have a lot to say about Meghan Markle but they certainly love her style, so much so that they couldn’t wait to get their hands on one of the items she wore at the Invictus Games on Wednesday. While attending a game of wheelchair basketball between Australia and Ukraine, the Duchess wore a $158 (about R2 900) J.Crew’s Giselle V-neck sweater blazer.

The white baggy fit blazer features gold buttons, pockets and a black trim. Meghan Markle. Picture: Instagram/royaladdicted_new

The simple yet elegant jacket immediately went viral as royal watchers rushed to the J.Crew website to get their hands on one. “Y’all done crashed the J Crew site,” tweeted one person.

Not y’all crashing the site. 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/BqxYvlfmmo — A M A R A (@cuteahmah) September 13, 2023 A woman responded: “I've been trying to get on the site for an hour and a half. It's 6:30 a.m. where I am. I really want that sweater.” “Seems like the Meghan effect has struck again … even JCrew couldn’t cope,” said another.

Another tweeted: “This is how Major Brands go before bedtime. Praying she's wearing THEM any day she's out living her life.” This is how Major Brands go before bedtime.

Praying she's wearing THEM any day she's out living her life. 😂 pic.twitter.com/VClclprDlk — JaxonRay24 (@AwaghBy) September 13, 2023

Markle paired the now sold-out blazer with a pair of white pleated shorts and a black scoop neck top. She completed the look with a pair of two-toned Chanel slingback flats and a black Givenchy logo buckle belt. This is not the first time one of her outfits broke the internet.