Thebe Magugu’s Spotify fashion forward playlist comes to life

In March 2023, Thebe Magugu was announced as the first African designer to curate a Spotify playlist.
The world-renowned designer created a Fashion Forward playlist, using music by South African artists like Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse, Brenda Fassie, Lebo Mathosa, Skwatta Kamp and others – to tell the stories that inspired his latest “Folkloric” collection.
“As the name suggests, the collection looks at the past through a modern sense – much like the artists selected, who beautifully combines the past, the present and slight suggestions for the future through their intelligent, genre-bending and Afro-centric stories,” explains Magugu.
To bring his playlist to life, the Kimberley-born designer hosted an event at NIROX Sculpture Park in Johannesburg this past weekend.
The event, which featured 21st century sonic storytelling that pays homage to African customs and traditions, saw artists like Zoë Modiga, UkhoiKhoi, and The Brother Moves On perform live.
Spotify Sub-Saharan managing director, Jocelyne Muhutu-Remy says bringing Magugu on board to join the likes of international fashion designers and stylists, including Yoon Ahn, Brandon Blackwood, Bobby Wesley, No Sesso, Zerina Akers and Misa Hylton who have all taken over the playlist in the past – has been a pleasure because of how he effortlessly uses fashion to tell African stories.
“Across Africa, storytelling is key in highlighting and celebrating creative pursuits whether it be through music, fashion, or art. Thebe Magugu’s ability to intersect music with fashion through storytelling is inspiring,” says Muhutu-Remy.
Read the latest issue of IOL Fashion digital magazine here.