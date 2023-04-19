Thebe Magugu’s Spotify fashion forward playlist comes to life

In March 2023, Thebe Magugu was announced as the first African designer to curate a Spotify playlist. The world-renowned designer created a Fashion Forward playlist, using music by South African artists like Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse, Brenda Fassie, Lebo Mathosa, Skwatta Kamp and others – to tell the stories that inspired his latest “Folkloric” collection.

“As the name suggests, the collection looks at the past through a modern sense – much like the artists selected, who beautifully combines the past, the present and slight suggestions for the future through their intelligent, genre-bending and Afro-centric stories,” explains Magugu. To bring his playlist to life, the Kimberley-born designer hosted an event at NIROX Sculpture Park in Johannesburg this past weekend. The event, which featured 21st century sonic storytelling that pays homage to African customs and traditions, saw artists like Zoë Modiga, UkhoiKhoi, and The Brother Moves On perform live.