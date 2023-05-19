These are the designers invited to showcase at this year's Durban July

We’re still in the middle of May, but the Hollywoodbets Durban July preparations are underway. The Durban July is one event that wants you to be well prepared, or else you’ll feel out of place. In partnership with the Durban Fashion Fair, the event organisers have announced six designers who are part of this year’s Hollywoodbets Durban July Invited Designer Showcase.

The six trailblazing fashion designers consist of four well-known Durban designers – Kathrin Kidger, Mxolisi Mkhize, Sibu Msimang and Madelain Clark – alongside Gauteng couturier Joel Janse van Vuuren and Cape Town’s Sadie Bosworth-Smith. “The six designers we have chosen for this year’s Hollywoodbets Durban July Invited Designer Showcase each bring so much to the table. They all understand that, first and foremost, this is a chic, elegant, race day fashion event. Expect breath-taking conceptual elegance translated into race day ensembles that will leave you speechless,” explains Durban July fashion programme director Tiffany Prior. The designers have six weeks to create a small collection, incorporating the “Out of This World” theme for an individual and a race day ensemble for a couple.

The best-dressed will win some prizes on the day of the event. Other designers who have participated in the Durban July Invited Designer Showcase include Terrence Bray, David Tlale, Kathrin Kidger, Kluk CGDT, Zama Mathe, Ruff Tung, Colleen Eitzen, Paledi Segapo, Karen Monk Klijnstra, Sibu Msimang, Duke, Hanrie Lues, and many others. The Hollywoodbets Durban July takes place on July 1 at the Greyville Racecourse in Berea, Durban.