Tweeps not impressed as Fikile Mbalula flaunts his expensive Rolex watch

That’s what Fikile Mbalula probably had in mind when he purchased one of the most expensive brands in the world, a Rolex watch.

The past few days have been busy, with the national shutdown and Mbalula being a menace on Twitter about how much of a flop it was, forgetting that if the party he strongly believes in did its job correctly, then there wouldn’t be a need for a shutdown, to begin with.

And while the people of South Africa were complaining about potholes on the roads, lack of proper public transport and so forth, the former minister of transport was granted another prominent position by President Cyril Ramaphosa during his Cabinet reshuffle.

Mbalula was appointed as the secretary-general of the ANC.