Tweeps react to new Lacoste X Netflix collab - ‘Can’t go to the hood with this’

Growing up in the hood will make you realise how much people there love expensive brands. Most can spot a fake from a distance, when wearing something unique, you had to carry a receipt to prove that it’s the real deal.

Brands like Carvela and Lacoste were the in-thing in the early 2000s. People who wore those were known to be chopping life from a silver platter. Lacoste has done it again by partnering with another brand to bring unique designs. This time, it has collaborated with Netflix for a new collection, and South African tweeps are worried. The fact that the cheapest T-shirt from the collection costs $90 (R1 647) doesn’t bother them. They don’t mind spending that much. However, they are worried that their friends in the hood might think the items are fake because of the unique crocodiles in this new collection.