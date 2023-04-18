Tweeps react to new Lacoste X Netflix collab - ‘Can’t go to the hood with this’

Growing up in the hood will make you realise how much people there love expensive brands.
Most can spot a fake from a distance, when wearing something unique, you had to carry a receipt to prove that it’s the real deal.
Brands like Carvela and Lacoste were the in-thing in the early 2000s. People who wore those were known to be chopping life from a silver platter.
Lacoste has done it again by partnering with another brand to bring unique designs. This time, it has collaborated with Netflix for a new collection, and South African tweeps are worried.
The fact that the cheapest T-shirt from the collection costs $90 (R1 647) doesn’t bother them. They don’t mind spending that much. However, they are worried that their friends in the hood might think the items are fake because of the unique crocodiles in this new collection.
Crocodiles on this collection are not standard. They vary as they pay tribute to some of Netflix’s leading series like “Bridgerton”, “Lupin”, “Stranger Things”, “Sex Education” and four other series.
Twitter user @Bonisile_RMS said if Lacoste wants South Africans to buy the collection, they must make a disclaimer for “fake fashion” spotters.
“If they want us to buy this, they must put up a few billboards in Tembisa, Soweto, Mamelodi and Vosloorus, showing the masses that it exists and is not fake. Even some social media promo too, for like six months and a TV ad during a Soweto Derby.”
Below are more reactions from South Africans on the collection.
Good luck explaining this https://t.co/QetzthcP3Q— PRIME ANGELO (@Prime_Angelo1) April 14, 2023
Can't go the hood with this https://t.co/kukMN8eDBi— Big Pedi (@skelly_moloto) April 12, 2023
Imagine having to explain this to majita a kasi 😭😩 https://t.co/YpCnRJDCQt— Andy (@Andy_Mathe) April 12, 2023
