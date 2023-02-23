US LGBTQ activist nabbed for ‘stealing’ custom designer clothes at airports - and then wearing them in public

Losing luggage at the airport is a real thing. Sometimes airlines can be so careless, and if you’re unlucky, they might not be able to recover it. At times it’s not even the airline's fault. Some people are plain thieves who steal luggage for a living.

Story continues below Advertisement

Tanzania fashion designer Asya Khamsin, based in the USA, is trending on Twitter following a tweet she posted on February 20. In a tweet that over 8 million users saw, Khamsin claims she lost her luggage in 2018, with her custom-made designs. Almost five years later, she says she has seen her garments worn by Sam Brinton, an American nuclear engineer and LGBTQI activist.

“My name is Asyakhamsin Tanzanian, fashion designer based in Houston Texas USA. I lost my bag 2018 in DCA recently I heard the news on @FoxNews about @sambrinton luggage issue surprisingly I found his images wore my custom-made outfits which were in the lost bag in 2018” (sic). My name is Asyakhamsin tanzanian fashion designer based in houston Texas USA 🇺🇸 I lost my bag 2018 in DCA recently I heard the news on @FoxNews about @sambrinton luggage issue surprisingly I found his images wore my custom made outfitswhich was in the lost bag on 2018 🥹 pic.twitter.com/lJwLHtMJlz — asyakhamsin (@asyakhamsin1) February 20, 2023 Khamsin, who says she reported her missing luggage in Washington, DC in 2018, saw a report about Brinton being charged with stealing several lots of luggage across the country. The designer says Brinton appeared to be wearing her clothes in several images. Among the pieces Brinton wore was a red multi-layered dress Khamsin had showcased at a fashion show in Tanzania back in 2018.

Story continues below Advertisement

Brinton wore the dress at the Trevor Project: Saving Young LGBTQ Lives in New York on June 11, 2018, as one of the speakers. pic.twitter.com/loQiqULFC9 — asyakhamsin (@asyakhamsin1) February 22, 2023 Brinton also wore a red kimono and pink caftan said to be those of Khamsin. Yes that is also my custom made and it was on the lost bag — asyakhamsin (@asyakhamsin1) February 22, 2023 Although Khamsin’s case, which was filed with the Houston police department, has not been resolved, Brinton is reported to be charged with stealing a suitcase worth $2 325 (about R42 600) from a Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport baggage carousel in September.

Story continues below Advertisement