Cape Town Tourism and We Are Victoria Falls partner to create the ultimate African adventure

Victoria Falls and the single most iconic landmark of South Africa, Table Mountain, can expect an increased number of local and international visitors following the announcement of a new city partnership between recently launched tourism community We Are Victoria Falls and Cape Town Tourism (CTT). The partnership aims to promote and encourage tourists to visit these two destinations as part of the “African Routes” while working with key airlines and private sector operators on a campaign that will be launched in 2023.

We Are Victoria Falls board chairperson Barbara Murasiranwa-Hughes said: ‘’The support and advice from CTT has not only helped inform the solid grounding we find of the DMP (Destination Marketing Partnership) we launch today, but marketing together from the onset will further support in fast-tracking our business objectives and prosperity of Victoria Falls.’’ The main objective is to share current destination management best practices by CTT, giving advice on how to structure a successful organisation and ecosystem that supports sustainable travel. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devils Pool and Victoria falls (@victoria_falls_) The We Are Victoria Falls announcement follows the first-ever celebrated Global Tourism Resilience Day, which emphasises the need to foster resilient tourism development through private-public co-operation, specifically in developing countries.