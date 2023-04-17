Wear a bra or else! Boyfriend threatens to break up with his girlfriend if she continues going braless

There are very few women I know who like wearing a bra every day. Most of us can’t wait to get home after a long day and remove them.

This 26-year-old Reddit user hates bras so much that she prefers not to wear them at all. While this brings her relief, her 31-year-old boyfriend is not happy about it at all. So much so that he is threatening to break up with her if she continues to go braless.

The woman has taken to the AITAH to find out if she’s the a**hole for refusing to wear a bra even if her boyfriend isn’t happy with it. However, there is more to the story and she shares with the group what her concerns are. She explains that her boyfriend is very insecure about many things and one thing he’s never been okay with is the fact that she wears tops without a bra.

“In the warm weather my bras always end up soaked in sweat, which leaves me feeling sticky and smelly. Plus they’re uncomfortable in general,” she explains. “Yesterday it was a very warm day so I threw on a tank top with no bra before heading out to do some errands after work just to be cosy. This sparked an argument and he told me I’m disrespecting a boundary of his, and that I can either respect it or we can break up,” she adds. “I told him it’s controlling to say that because it comes off as ‘do what I want… or else’. He also told me I need to at least buy pasties (nipple covers) and I told him that since it isn’t a concern of mine, I am not spending my money on that. He said he’ll buy them then, and again I told him it’s controlling if he’s making me wear certain things or giving me the ultimatum that we’re done if I don’t. He also said all girls think everything is controlling and that every other girl respects this boundary if their man sets it. But all of my guy friends say they don’t give a damn what their girl wears cause they know they’re coming home with them at the end of the night.”

“AITA here? Am I being disrespectful? I’ve tried until I was blue in the face to understand his POV (point of view) but I just can’t. I fail to see the problem with not wearing a bra.” she concludes. Most Reddit users have voted her NTA, with one user commenting: “NTA. Why are you with a guy who acts like this? Or like thinks like this?” “NTA. Bras are the devil. Burn all the damn bras,” said another.