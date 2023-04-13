‘I wore a bikini at a work event. My co-workers said I wanted to show off to the men’

While work functions outside of the workplace are meant to be fun, one has to bear in mind that you still have to work with those people when the function is over. Yet you will still find some people getting drunk and misbehaving as if no one is watching.

Some ladies take the opportunity to either dress down or dress up or simply wear what they cannot in an office environment. This often means wearing revealing clothes which would generally be inappropriate for a work function. The Reddit user did not see anything wrong with what she decided to wear during a work outing, but her colleagues thought she wanted to show off to the men.

The 31-year-old woman took to the app to find out from users if she was an a**hole for wearing what she did. In her post, she shares that the owner of the firm she works at treated the staff to a weekend stay at a golf resort. On the Saturday she decided to take time out to relax by the poolside and enjoy some cocktails and was told that everybody would be meeting up for a late lunch at the poolside restaurant.

Because she had been at the pool before lunch she was wearing a bikini and her female colleagues told her that she was “gutsy” to wear what she was wearing. “I was wearing a rather athletic bikini. The bottom was full coverage and was almost like shorts, and the top resembled a sports bra more than anything else,” she explains. “The other women told me that I should be old enough to know that was stupid. And they even accused me of wanting to show off to the men,” she adds.

“Maybe I didn’t think this through. But I purposely bought this suit for this trip. I thought it was as plain Jane as can be. I mean is it very inappropriate to show my belly? All that was different between my swimsuit and the other ladies’ is that my stomach was showing.” She does however clarify that she did not wear the swimsuit at lunch. “I walked up to the place in it and put my cover-up on as we sat down,” she explains.

Now she’s asking Reddit users, “Are they assholes or am I missing something here?”

Unfortunately for her Reddit users voted her as the a**hole. “Why the heck did you put clothes on at the table and not before? You draw a lot of attention getting dressed at the table than if you would have thrown the cover-up before meeting up with your colleagues,” responded one user. “Yeah, this bit makes me wonder. A normal person puts on their cover-up when they know they're heading to a restaurant. They don't make a show of doing it tableside, especially at a work event,” commented another.