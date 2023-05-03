Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLLifestyleLove & SexFamilyHealthFood & RestaurantsStyle & BeautyCompetitions
Independent Online | Lifestyle
Search IOL
IOLLifestyleLove & SexFamilyHealthFood & RestaurantsStyle & BeautyCompetitions
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, May 3, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

White sneakers are a wardrobe essential - here are tips on how to style them

White sneakers are a must have. Picture: Dmitry Zvolskiy/ Pexels

White sneakers are a must have. Picture: Dmitry Zvolskiy/ Pexels

Published 1h ago

Share

I love sneakers.

They are comfortable, cool and I can wear them with just about anything.

While I own quite a few pairs of sneakers, my white Stan Smiths will always be my favourite.

They are a classic design and timeless.

Whether you love sneakers as much as I do or are not a huge fan, you should at least have one pair of white sneakers in your wardrobe.

More on this
You can wear white sneakers with just about everything. Picture: Cottonbro Studio/ Pexels

White sneakers are versatile and stylish. The ideal shoe option that can be dressed up or down for various occasions. Here are some style tips on how to wear white sneakers.

Pair them with jeans

White sneakers with jeans are a classic combination. Whether you opt for skinnies or trendier relaxed-fit jeans, you cannot go wrong. You can dress up the look with a blazer or dress it down with a simple T-shirt.

White sneakers pairs well with denim. Picture: Alena Darmel/ Pexels

Add some colour

White sneakers go well with brighter colours, so don't be afraid to add a pop of colour to your outfit. Try pairing them with a brightly coloured shirt or accessories. Wearing funky patterned bright socks is a clever way to add some vibrancy to a look.

Don’t be afraid to add a pop of colour. Picture: Loannes Marc/ Pexels

Dress them up

White sneakers are not only for sporty activities or to be worn with slouchy tracksuit pants. They can also be dressed up for more formal occasions as well. Pair them with a suit or dress pants for a modern, stylish look.

You can dress them up by wearing a suit. Picture: Tima Miroshnichenko/ Pexels

Always keep them clean. White sneakers look best when they're clean, so make sure to take good care of them.

Read the latest issue of IOL Fashion digital magazine here.

Related Topics:

Fashion Shopping TipsStyle BasicsFashion Accessoriesdressing tips for menSneakers

Share

Recent stories by:

Gerry Cupido
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe