White sneakers are a wardrobe essential - here are tips on how to style them

I love sneakers. They are comfortable, cool and I can wear them with just about anything.

While I own quite a few pairs of sneakers, my white Stan Smiths will always be my favourite. They are a classic design and timeless. Whether you love sneakers as much as I do or are not a huge fan, you should at least have one pair of white sneakers in your wardrobe.

You can wear white sneakers with just about everything. Picture: Cottonbro Studio/ Pexels White sneakers are versatile and stylish. The ideal shoe option that can be dressed up or down for various occasions. Here are some style tips on how to wear white sneakers. Pair them with jeans White sneakers with jeans are a classic combination. Whether you opt for skinnies or trendier relaxed-fit jeans, you cannot go wrong. You can dress up the look with a blazer or dress it down with a simple T-shirt.

White sneakers pairs well with denim. Picture: Alena Darmel/ Pexels Add some colour White sneakers go well with brighter colours, so don't be afraid to add a pop of colour to your outfit. Try pairing them with a brightly coloured shirt or accessories. Wearing funky patterned bright socks is a clever way to add some vibrancy to a look. Don’t be afraid to add a pop of colour. Picture: Loannes Marc/ Pexels Dress them up