X users compare DJ Zinhle’s Era bag to cheaper Shein version

Popular South African DJ and producer, DJ Zinhle, has come under the spotlight for the wrong reasons. The businesswoman has been criticised by X users for the high price of one of her bags from her Era fashion brand.

After Zinhle tweeted a picture of the drawstring black and neutral tone bucket bag, another X user, @sanelenkosix, posted two images of what, at a glance, looks like the same bag. However, on closer inspection, you will notice that one bag has no branding while the other has a large silver Era logo on it. Both pictures show where it’s from and the prices.

The Era bag costs R650 while the no-name bag from Shein costs R275. 🤌 https://t.co/78dFnNVZzV pic.twitter.com/t5rlfZd6mZ — sanelenkosi (@sanelenkosix) January 25, 2024

This is of course a huge price difference and this is exactly what X users were up in arms about. @Ihhashi_Turkei responded: “I’ll never look at it the same again, you’re an agent of Satan wena.” “They cry foul if we don't support local businesses. When international business don't make us popayi's with their prices,” commented @Bra_Sporo.

“Buy local, only to find out you buying a logo on a shein product,” said @KhulaniMalambe. @_yenkosi_m questioned who copied who by saying: “Wait so they buy them from Shein and put their logo? Or they are copying the design? “So Shein copied her design???? Lawsuit loading. They don't want to see us South Africans thriving…” said @Tshupetso_M.