Women’s Day: DJ Zinhle shares her advice for upcoming boss ladies

Zinhle Jiyane, better known as DJ Zinhle, has certified herself as one of the country’s top DJs and also as a headstrong businessman. Her business Era by DJ Zinhle has been around for 11 years and continues to grow. It’s a brand that many women and men wish to own, whether it’s a watch, scarf or just a cap.

Through her business, Zinhle has been able to create employment, not only for those around her but ordinary people, who she employs at her Era stores. “I think small businesses as they call them, I like to call developing businesses, are the future of this country. We are the ones who are going to make sure that unemployment is something of the past. “This is why we need support from the government as people in business, especially in developing businesses.”

The entrepreneur advises that if someone is thinking about starting a business, start small and with what you have and give it time. “Era, for example, is 11 years this year and that’s how long it takes to build brands, and we are still at the beginning of what we are trying to do. So do not give up, do not think that you are not doing the right thing, everything becomes a lesson, as long as your eyes are open.” In the entertainment industry, Zinhle is known to be one of the most supportive individuals; she is forever rooting for her friends, supporting whatever they are doing - be it big or small.

The DJ encourages other females to empower each other by sharing information, trading with their skills. Kairo Forbes launched her first collaboration – the Kairo Watch with ERA by her mother, DJ Zinhle. Picture: Instagram