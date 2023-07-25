Mam’Mkhize and DJ Zinhle celebrate sisterhood bond on social media

In an industry fuelled with competition, it’s nice to see local celebrities appreciating one another. A case in point is businesswomen and reality star Shauwn Mkhize and DJ Zinhle.

The two shared appreciation posts on Instagram with one another, cherishing their friendship. For the longest time, Mam’Mkhize has been sharing daily motivation with her fans, but over the past week she took it up a notch by appreciating the DJ. She wrote: “Happy Saturday ✨ Weekends are the perfect escape from the everyday daily grind.

“Soak up the sunshine, dance like nobody's watching, and fill your heart with the warmth of friendship and sisterhood. 💋.” She continued: “My dearest Zinhle, your beautiful spirit is contagious. Grateful to call you my sister fav ❤️❤️❤️ 🥰😍.” The “Thula” hitmaker then took to her page to share a profound bit of advice given to her by Mam’Mkhize.

“Avoiding problems & difficulties won’t to make them go away. Difficulty helps you grow. If you want long-term success, stop avoiding what’s hard. “One thing sister Fave @kwa_mammkhize taught me that has changed the way I look at life’s challenges 🙏🏾 Love you sister.” DJ Zinhle has been through her fair share of drama over the years but it seems like Mhkize’s wisdom has rubbed off on her, making her better at handling life’s challenges.