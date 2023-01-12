Kenyan MP Peter Kaluma shows the world he’s anti-Black and a homophobe

Africa is in trouble if this is how its leaders think. Kenyan member of parliament George Peter Kaluma shamelessly went on Twitter and said all universities should adopt Kenya Methodist University’s model, which discriminates against Black hair and freedom of choice. In a letter published by the university, male students are not allowed to have dreadlocks, plaited hair, earrings, untucked shirts, or vests that show bare chests and hats in class or offices.

Female students are not allowed to wear tumbo cut (expose their belly button), bare backs, any skirt above knee line, dresses/blouses with neckline running down more than four inches, body-tight trousers and see-through clothes. Kuluma posted the letter on Twitter, captioning it: “This should be enforced by all Universities and learning institutions. We're training leaders in various fields, not prostitutes!” Not only was that statement oppressive, but it was also discriminatory against sex workers. This should be enforced by all Universities and learning institutions.

We're training leaders in various fields, not prostitutes! pic.twitter.com/bVwkmPGQH2 — Hon. George Peter Kaluma (@gpdkaluma) January 8, 2023 He went on to say: “Imagine your doctor, Lawyer, Engineer in dreadlocks,” which proves that he’s anti-black because how can a Black man, in an African country, hate on people wearing their Black hair proudly? And no, it doesn’t end there. He’s also a homophobe.

Hair rules are anti-black. We’ve come too far to be going back. https://t.co/WtvF7H2HNX — fenty’s first born 🎈 (@Lakia_Tyler) January 12, 2023 “Woman was created for man, and vice versa. Stop your LGBTQ NONSENSE!” Woman was created for man, and vice versa. Stop your LGBTQ NONSENSE! https://t.co/dhRrJA391B — Hon. George Peter Kaluma (@gpdkaluma) January 11, 2023 It’s scary when a leader, who claims to be a “human rights advocate” makes such ugly remarks, especially after an LGBTQ+ activist was recently killed in Kenya. Which human rights is he advocating for, when he’s discriminating against people for being themselves? I swear the jokes write themselves. People replied to the letter Kaluma shared, saying it reflected backward thinking and that as a leader, he should know better.

“I don’t think how I dress should matter, my dress and hair choice aren’t getting the degree my brain, intelligence and capabilities are. This backward way of thinking is why we never move anywhere, we have bigger issues as a nation focus on those instead,” commented @Wanjakanyarati. Another Twitter user, @SalewaAkinsete, said: “Modesty is good, but you don't understand the fact that dreadlocks are also a symbol of culture and style for Africans. The archaic mentality you're promoting is based on prejudice towards people. Not every boy or young man is a criminal just because he has dreadlocks.” And while we agree with Akinsete that modesty is good, it should be by choice, not force. Forcing someone to dress modestly is oppression. Everyone deserves to dress the way they say fit. After all, university students are adults, they are more than capable of picking outfits for themselves.

