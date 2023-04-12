LOOK: Princess Charlene of Monaco shows off new hairdo, and it’s a hit

When Princess Charlene of Monaco first showed off her platinum blonde pixie haircut, royal enthusiasts couldn’t get enough of her new look. Since then the 45-year-old mother of two has pretty much kept her hair short and blonde.

This weekend she appeared at a mass in memory of Prince Rainer III of Monaco with a whole new look. The princess has made yet another dramatic change to her look by going from her signature blonde to brunette. Her new dark hair features blonde highlights, giving her new hairdo a salt-and-pepper look.

To show off her latest hair transformation, she opted to wear a charcoal grey collarless coat over a floor-length black dress. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Princesses Royals (@theprincessesroyals) The sleeveless belted dress from her favourite designer, Akris, is called the ‘Mixed Trapezoid Embroidery Dress’ and features layers of black mesh square panels on the skirt of the dress. She opted for modest black patent point-toe kitten heels and black stockings to complete the modern monochrome look. On seeing pictures of her new hair Instagrammers were quick to comment, with one person saying, “Charlene looks amazing in that haircut,” and another commenting, “Princess Charlene looked beautiful and sweet from head to toe.”

“I think her look is very modern and well-chosen, she is simply beautiful,” said another.