LOOK: Zodwa Wabantu shaves it all off and we are here for it

Local entertainer and dancer Zodwa Wabantu has decided to part ways with her mane after having her hair shaved off for the ultimate chiskop look. The unapologetic celebrity has never done things in half measures, so it’s refreshing to see her going for the natural look, and we must admit, we quite like it on her.

Taking to Instagram, Zodwa shared a series of pics and videos of herself undergoing the transformation. Showing off the finished product, she then asked fans to tell her what they thought.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by zodwalibram (@zodwalibram) It didn’t take them long to flood her comments section, and most agreed that going for the big chop was a good choice. “You look amazing,” commented one user while another said: “You look super beautiful with these hairstyle.. I think this look suits you.”

When one fan asked her reason for the cut, Zodwa responded and said: “I felt heavy burden spiritually. I feel lighter now.” The 36-year-old is known for her controversial hot takes. While talking about relationships and money during an IG video, she said that would not stop giving her boyfriends money.

“Guy, imagine not falling in love because you are scared that it’s going to end? Mina, I’m going to love hard even if it ends. I’m going to continue to give my partner money…,” she said. In the meantime, she has been teasing fans with little snippets of her new boyfriend. During her latest interview on Lasizwe’s brand new show Drink Or Tell The Truth, she confirmed she is dating another Ben 10.