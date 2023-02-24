WATCH: Nikiwe Dlova creates stunning headpiece inspired by ‘The Woman King’

The first things that comes to mind when I hear the name: 'Nikiwe Dlova' are hair, art, beauty and African. She is one of the best hair designers in the country who uses hair as a form of art to tell African stories.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Soweto-born star recently did a stunning headpiece inspired by ‘The Woman King,’ an all-female warriors film where South Africa’s Thuso Mbedu is among the leading cast members. “Feeling like royalty after watching The Woman King @womankingmovie, I'm channelling Shante, one of King Ghezo's wives. I loved their hairstyles and wardrobe! Reminder to self that the royalty in me is there to bless others and leave a legacy that others can look to and find strength, hope and healing,” she wrote on Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikiwe Dlova (@nix_indamix) Besides hand-plaited crowns, Dlova also makes masks using the same technique.

One of our favourite masks she made was the one inspired by Queen Mother Iyoba Idia of Benin, the first woman won who fought in a war. “There are not a lot of masks representing females, so I had to create my own version that took it's own shape/character to look complete but incomplete.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikiwe Dlova (@nix_indamix) Her love for African Kings and Queens come from because she is royalty.

Story continues below Advertisement

To honour her dad, she did a stunning art piece of him using her signature style of hair extensions. “King Muzimkhulu (My late Dad) wearing an inspired Yoruba King's Crown - the bottom of the hat has 4 Bantu Symbol Writing which spells out KING, the triangle motif represents masculinity, the bird represents a group of wise elder women, they are SYMBOLS of the king's ability to deal with the forces of evil.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikiwe Dlova (@nix_indamix) Below are more of our favourite Nikiwe Dlova pieces that pay tribute to African royals.