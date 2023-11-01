Movember is about more than just growing a moustache

The first week of November marks the beginning of the month of Movember (also known as No-Shave November). While many think it’s simply the one month of the year when men get to grow out their beards, Movember is more than that.

Following October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Movember is a global initiative aimed at raising awareness and funds for men’s health issues, specifically prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health, and suicide prevention. The main goal of Movember is to encourage men to take charge of their health and to have more open conversations about men's health issues which is so often overlooked. By growing a beard or even just a moustache or participating in other fundraising activities, individuals can support the cause and contribute to life-saving research, education, and support programmes.

Prostate and testicular cancer are two of the most common types of cancer among men. Movember aims to break down the stigma surrounding these diseases and educate men about the importance of regular check-ups, early detection, and treatment options. In addition to cancer, Movember also addresses mental health and suicide prevention.

Many men face unique challenges when it comes to mental health. However, society still frowns upon men who openly talk about their mental health problems. Picture: Alex Green/Pexels

Movember encourages men to take care of their mental wellbeing by reaching out to others, seeking professional help when needed, and supporting initiatives aimed at promoting mental health awareness. Growing a beard creates a talking point, especially when it’s a man who doesn’t ordinarily have a beard or moustache. The visibility helps spread the message and encourages others to get involved. During this month, women have their role to play as well.