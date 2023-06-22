‘Sleep with tape to improve your looks’: Guys are taping their mouths shut to achieve a chiselled jawline

My aunt always told me that you have to suffer for beauty, and from what I’ve seen, people really do the strangest things. When you think of beauty tricks, one usually pictures women doing all sorts of things to achieve perfection.

So it’s always surprising to see guys do odd things to attain perfect looks. One of the most bizarre tricks taking over male beauty TikTok is going to sleep with your mouth taped closed in an effort to improve your jawline. Last December, TikToker Olle Martin took to the video app to encourage his 500K followers to tape their mouths shut at night to achieve the desired chiselled jawline.

“When I discovered mouth taping, I approached it cautiously, fearing it might be dangerous,” Martin, of the UK, told HuffPost. “My jawline became more defined and my maxilla muscle became more visible, giving me a sharper and well-defined appearance,” he enthused. Another male beauty TikTok user, Gabriel Dridi, followed the advice and suggested the bizarre trick as well.

The Swede’s post, captioned: “Sleep with tape to improve your looks!”, which has been viewed more than two million times, advises his followers to poke small holes in surgical tape before applying it over their mouths. “How to boost your looks (Men)” reads the video overlay copy. “Sleep with tape on your mouth. Improves your jawline. Improves shape of your nose.” #fypシ #gabrieldridi ♬ original sound - Omar @hyperiddaren Sleep with tape to improve your looks! #menselfcare However, medical professionals have shared that this trend is in no way a quick-fix and even consider it to be dangerous.