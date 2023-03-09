WATCH: Man gets six-pack in two days without hitting the gym

They say there are two kinds of people in the world. Those who dream and those who make it happen.
South African creatives continue to shock the world, and Cape Town tattoo artist Dean Gunther continues to break boundaries.
Gunther, now based in Manchester, was approached by a man who wanted an instant six-pack without going to the gym or giving up beer.
@dean.gunther How to get a 6 pack in 2 days! you tattoo it!my bro was tired of spending hours in the gym, so I gave him a 6 pack tattoo, ready for summer. enjoy#6packtattoo #cosmetictattoos#tattoos#viral#fyp#6pack#6packabs ♬ Low Down - venbee & Dan Fable
Daily Mail reported that Gunther took two days to get the man’s dream body by tattooing abs on his stomach.
“He always wanted to have a six-pack, but he's not too keen on going to the gym or doing a diet. So, he decided that by getting a six-pack tattoo, he will always look summer ready while still being able to enjoy beer and good food,” says Gunther.
He adds that he decided to take on the challenge because of wanting to do something different from what he had seen before.
“I was excited to do this tattoo because I've seen someone do it before, but it didn't look realistic, and it was basic black outlines.”
@dean.gunther Reply to @user245456790 this 6 pack tattoo is in fact real. added a video while I'm tattooing him. don't hate bro#6packtattoo#tattoo#tattooart#3dtattoo#anythingforalaugh#whoneedsgym ♬ Sunroof - Nicky Youre & dazy
Gunther posted the videos on TikTok, which got over 900k and 1.6 million views, respectively. While others commended his talent, some were not impressed with the man’s decision.
“The detail in the tattoo is amazing! I’ll give you that, but he’s deffo (definitely) going to regret that,” commented Rob Shreds.
Gunther is known for making extreme tattoos. He has done a Joker tattoo, Queen Nefertiti, Chester Bennington and many others.
@dean.gunther keep it out your mouth! joker tattoo #tattooartist#joker#jokertattoo#trending#viral#colourtattoo ♬ Why this is not a trend - Echer
Below are some of his best work:
@dean.gunther the oldest LOTR character. only true fans will know him#tattoos#lotr#lotrtattoo#lordoftherings#fantasyart ♬ Trap Action Music(887023) - Pavel
@dean.gunther Ric survived testicular cancer#cancersurvivor#cancerawareness #testicularcancer#tattoo#art#PepsiApplePieChallenge ♬ FEEL THE GROOVE - Queens Road, Fabian Graetz