WATCH: Man gets six-pack in two days without hitting the gym

They say there are two kinds of people in the world. Those who dream and those who make it happen. South African creatives continue to shock the world, and Cape Town tattoo artist Dean Gunther continues to break boundaries.

Daily Mail reported that Gunther took two days to get the man’s dream body by tattooing abs on his stomach. “He always wanted to have a six-pack, but he's not too keen on going to the gym or doing a diet. So, he decided that by getting a six-pack tattoo, he will always look summer ready while still being able to enjoy beer and good food,” says Gunther. He adds that he decided to take on the challenge because of wanting to do something different from what he had seen before.