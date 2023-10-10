Kabza De Small and long-time love Kamogelo Moropa to tie knot in intimate wedding ceremony

Music sensation Kabza De Small, whose real name is Kabelo Petrus Motha, is set to wed his long-time love, Kamogelo Geloo Moropa. The couple recently took a significant step forward in their relationship, with Small completing the traditional lobola payment for Moropa.

Insiders revealed that the couple is set to walk down the aisle in December. The well-known DJ and producer has been in a relationship with Moropa, a nurse, for quite some time now. A source close to the couple revealed that they have already met with a well-known wedding planner. This source also mentioned that everyone involved in the wedding preparations has been sworn to secrecy to avoid unwanted media attention.

Excitement is brewing as Moropa has already started referring to herself as Mrs Motha on social media. The wedding, set to take place outside Johannesburg, will be an intimate affair with close family and friends. The source also disclosed to that Small already gifted his bride-to-be a stylish Mini Cooper Clubman as a testament to their love.

Sources close to the couple praise their relationship, highlighting Moropa’s strong work ethic and her passion for helping others. She plans to open her own private clinic, inspired by her mother’s lessons in independence and hard work. When approached for comment, Moropa chuckled at the news but inadvertently confirmed the wedding.