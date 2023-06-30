Wedding turns to tragedy as groom dies shortly after saying ‘I do’

Your wedding day is meant to be special and memorable. However, this bride’s beautiful day turned to tragedy when her husband passed away shortly after they said: “I do”.

New bride Johnnie Mae Davis became a widow “within a 10-minute span” when her 48-year-old groom, Toraze Davis, died of a fatal blood clot. “Toraze suffered from a medical event that was not survivable,” wedding guest Jewel Roberson told CBS affiliate KCCI News in Des Moines, Iowa. “His heart stopped for the first time at 4:35pm — just an hour after the ceremony had begun,” said Roberson, adding that Toraze’s untimely passing happened, “In a second. It happened within seconds.”

Friends said the couple had been looking forward to their big day after tragically suffering the losses of two loved ones, including the death of Johnnie Mae’s father. Johnnie Mae Davis and Toraze Davis on their wedding day. Picture: GoFundMe Monica Miller, who works with Johnnie Mae at ECO Supportive Living told KCCI that it was the happiest day of Toraze’s life. “I could just see the smile on his face and how happy he was. It [was] just his energy. I just knew that it was a great day for him,” said Miller.

After Toraze’s passing, Miller launched a $100 000 GoFundMe campaign in the hopes of raising for burial expenses and helping Johnnie Mae with their children. “Those of you that know Johnnie Mae know how beautiful she is inside and out. Sadly, Johnnie Mae unexpectedly lost her husband yesterday on their wedding day. “Both Johnnie Mae & Toraze planned on living the rest of their lives together. Unfortunately, Toraze gave his last breath shortly after saying 'I Do.’

“All our hearts are aching for Mrs. Davis and her children. We are asking that you donate towards the burial expenses for Toraze and money to help the new bride with their children.