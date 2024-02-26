WATCH: Miss South Africa Natasha Joubert announces engagement

Reining Miss South Africa, Natasha Joubert, will soon be a missus after saying “Yes” to her partner over the weekend. Joubert’s partner, Enrico Vermaak, popped the question during a romantic sunset yacht cruise from the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town.

Enrico Vermaak popped the question during a sunset yacht cruise. Picture: Instagram / natasha_joubert “Enrico and I have been together for eight-and-a-half years and have known for a long time that we are life partners. The setting was perfect and so special as both our families and friends had flown down for the occasion,” said Joubert. She revealed that she had suspected that Vermaak would pop the question this weekend. “I thought it might take place at a wine farm on Saturday but Enrico decided to switch things around and propose during a Friday evening cruise. There were other people on board and I didn’t see any of my family or friends so I didn’t suspect a thing,” she wrote.

“However, he had organised that the top deck on the yacht was kept just for us, and our families were hiding downstairs in the kitchen area. I was filming content on the front of the yacht when suddenly Enrico was standing there, ready to propose, with our friends and family in tow,” Joubert said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natasha Joubert (@natasha_joubert) “I am on cloud nine and so happy. It’s a dream come true!” Stephanie Weil, CEO of the Miss South Africa Organisation was one of the first to send congratulations: “We are delighted with the news of Natasha and Enrico’s engagement.