Goliath! Hennessey reveals 525kW Chev 6x6 bakkie
26 September 2018 | Latest launches
26 September 2018 | Latest launches
20 March 2018 | Latest launches
18 December 2017 | Latest launches
15 December 2017 | Industry news
The old chestnut that American performance cars are only fast in a straight line may be about to take a nose-dive.9 March 2017 | Motorsport
Recent updates have made Chev’s big SUV a more enticing alternative, and the Z71 model adds some bling.6 December 2016 | Road tests
Forbidden fruit alert: It might not be sold in South Africa, but there are worse forms of entertainment than watching Chevrolet's new Corvette ZL1 lap the Nürburgring Nordschleife in 7m29.60, 11.7s quicker than its predecessor. The latest ZL1 is powered by a 485kW/881Nm 6.2-litre supercharged V8.25 October 2016 | Motoring
Ben van Rooyen's immaculately restored Chev Master is so perfectly 'period' it won a role in a miniseries about Nelson Mandela.23 August 2016 | Motoring