Watch Chev Camaro ZL1 attack the 'Ring

Forbidden fruit alert: It might not be sold in South Africa, but there are worse forms of entertainment than watching Chevrolet's new Corvette ZL1 lap the Nürburgring Nordschleife in 7m29.60, 11.7s quicker than its predecessor. The latest ZL1 is powered by a 485kW/881Nm 6.2-litre supercharged V8.