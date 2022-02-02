A Raptor-rivalling Volkswagen Amarok R is apparently under consideration

International - When it comes to high-speed terrain gobbling, the Ford Ranger Raptor remains unrivalled in the bakkie world, but there is no shortage of rumours about potential rivals that could be in the works. Will there be a V6-powered GR Hilux? Will Nismo work similar magic on the Nissan Navara? Only time will tell. And now there is talk of a potential Raptor rival from Wolfsburg. According CarsGuide, Volkswagen is keen to have its own version of the new-generation Ford Ranger Raptor, with which it will share a platform and a factory right here in South Africa.

However the Australian publication says it is not yet clear whether Ford will donate all the necessary bits and pieces from its own flagship. But hang on, Volkswagen’s Australian division apparently has a back-up plan, which would see it turning to an engineering firm called Walkinshaw, which has already created kitted out versions of the current Amarok, badged W580S and W580X. "There is opportunity for everything in the pick-up segment. It's definitely an option. It's what we need to investigate now," VWCV director Ryan Davies told CarsGuide when asked about a potential Walkinshaw project. Power would inevitably come from a V6 turbodiesel engine, which VW has confirmed will be available in the next Amarok. Although it hasn’t confirmed whether the V6 will be its own or supplied by Ford, the latter seems the most likely option.