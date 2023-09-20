Bonnets & Boots Podcast EP36: Chinese surprises at Kyalami Fest, EVs in SA and more

In the latest episode of IOL’s motoring podcast Bonnets & Boots, we take a walk through the recent Festival of Motoring held at Kyalami. While some of the big manufacturers didn’t grace us with their presence, there were a few pleasant surprises from the Chinese companies. But was the show a hit with the public too?

The team also takes a look at the latest Mahindra XUV700 and Range Rover, before moving to electric cars. Volvo’s new compact EV is a sales hit before it’s even been launched, while the gorgeous C40 is winning fans among our team. We also take a look at the interesting new Volkswagen ID.GTI concept. However, there are still many stumbling blocks for EVs in South Africa, which we also discuss at length.