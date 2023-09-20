Bonnets & Boots Podcast EP36: Chinese surprises at Kyalami Fest, EVs in SA and more

In the latest episode of IOL’s motoring podcast Bonnets & Boots, we take a walk through the recent Festival of Motoring held at Kyalami.
While some of the big manufacturers didn’t grace us with their presence, there were a few pleasant surprises from the Chinese companies. But was the show a hit with the public too?
The team also takes a look at the latest Mahindra XUV700 and Range Rover, before moving to electric cars.
Volvo’s new compact EV is a sales hit before it’s even been launched, while the gorgeous C40 is winning fans among our team. We also take a look at the interesting new Volkswagen ID.GTI concept.
However, there are still many stumbling blocks for EVs in South Africa, which we also discuss at length.
Join Lance Witten, Willem van de Putte and Jason Woosey for all this and more in Episode 35 of Bonnets & Boots.
IOL Motoring