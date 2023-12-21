Ford’s most powerful bakkie ever: F-150 Raptor R teased with 537kW V8

Given what’s on offer at your nearest Ford dealer these days we’d like to think that Raptor envy wasn’t really a thing anymore among South African bakkie fans. But it seems that this new beast from the USA is trying to turn us into a shade of green.

Ford has released the first teaser image of its 2024 F-150 Raptor R, which has the distinction of being the Blue Oval’s most powerful pick-up truck ever. “The new 2024 Ford F-150 Raptor R is the most powerful and capable high performance off-road full-size truck to ever run in the sand and beyond,” Ford says. This is thanks to an updated 5.2-liter supercharged V8 that produces 537kW and 868Nm. The 15kW increase in power, versus the pre-facelift model, comes as a result of reduced air inlet losses along with optimised calibration that also results in a wider torque curve.

While the increase in horsepower might not sound significant, it is enough to oust - or more like dance on the grave of - the recently discontinued Hemi V8 powered RAM TRX, which was until recently the most powerful petrol-powered production bakkie in the world. For hasn’t mentioned much else about the new F-150 Raptor R, but the current version boasts five-link rear suspension with extra-long trailing arms, Fox Live Valve shocks and 24-inch coil springs. The cabin is decked out with carbon fibre decor trim and Recaro sports front seats and carbon fibre cabin.