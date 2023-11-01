Ford’s supercharger kit for the new Mustang unleashes up to 600kW

In this era of downsized engines and electrification, Ford Mustang fans breathed a sigh of relief when the newest version was revealed last year. With a V8 heart still beating beneath the bonnet, the new-generation pony car keeps the muscle car tradition well and alive.

Yet although the standard GT with its 362kW normally aspirated 5.0-litre does all that and more, it’s not exactly a supercar killer. Whether it needs to be is another question, but for those wanting more ponies (and we’re talking exponentially here) Ford Performance will be offering a supercharger kit that enables outputs of nearly 600kW. The new Ford Mustang FP800S concept package was introduced at the Sema show in Las Vegas this week and was designed to fit any 2024 Mustang GT.

The kit comes with a 3.0-litre Whipple twin-screw supercharger as well as a high flow intercooler pump, intercooled air bypass system, 120mm dual air intake system, high flow dual beam fuel injectors and 92mm throttle body. The supercharger kit will be available independently of the aforementioned FP800S package, which also includes a Ford Performance half-shaft upgrade kit and a street lowering kit. Further to that, clients can opt for a carbon fibre aerodynamic package and Borla Extreme cat-back exhaust system.

Ford Performance also plans to launch a supercharger kit designed specifically for the Mustang Dark horse. “The Ford Performance supercharger kit means more power and more excitement for Mustang owners,” said product manager Michael Goodwin. “With at least 800 horsepower (597kW), this Ford Performance option takes the already-powerful Ford Mustang GT to an extreme level that should satisfy even the most demanding driver.”