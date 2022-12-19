Ford finally tells us how powerful the new Mustang is

Detroit - When Ford first pulled the covers off the all-new Mustang at the Detroit Auto Show back in September, fans were relieved to hear that that V8 format had been retained. We were there to meet it in the flesh, and you can read more about that here, but one thing Ford did not disclose at the time was exactly how powerful the upgraded engines are.

Story continues below Advertisement

But just in time for Christmas, Ford has finally revealed the specifications of the three engine derivatives that will be available. Starting at the top, the new Ford Mustang Dark Horse is set to thump out 373kW and 567Nm of torque, making it the most powerful normally aspirated V8 Mustang to date.

The Mustang GT, which we suspect most folk will buy, is not far behind, with its version of the fourth-generation Coyote V8 pushing 362kW and 567Nm, when fitted with the Active Valve Dual Exhaust, or 357kW/563Nm if not. This is indeed an impressive gain over the current GT’s 330kW and 529Nm. For the record, there’s also a new 2.3-litre four-cylinder model that will be available in certain markets but probably not South Africa. It now produces 235kW and 475Nm, but let’s not discuss that any further as we all know that a Ford Mustang should have a V8 under the hood. The Mustang Dark Horse is powered by a “uniquely engineered” Coyote 5.0-litre V8 that features strengthened camshafts to improve durability on the race track, as well as a uniquely balanced crankshaft and forged piston conrods inherited from the Shelby GT500.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Every time someone gets behind the wheel of a Mustang, we know they want to feel that strong connection to their vehicle – and we’re just as invested in creating that bond,” said Suzanne Robinson, the Coyote engine programme supervisor. “With the increased responsiveness you get from the new dual throttle bodies, we’re wringing every ounce of performance we can out of our engine so Mustang enthusiasts can have that experience.”

Story continues below Advertisement

The fourth-generation Coyote engine also features a segment-first dual intake and dual-throttle body-induction system. Buyers can choose between a traditional six-speed manual gearbox with a rev-matching function, or a 10-speed autobox, both, as you’d expect, sending the Mustang’s ponies to the rear wheels only. The Dark Horse also comes with Ford’s Performance Package, which includes a Torsen limited slip differential among a raft of chassis tweaks, as well as auxiliary engine and transmission oil coolers.