From Alfas to muscle cars, new Stellantis platform promises 800km EV range, over 500kW

Flexible platforms will be key to the success of automotive giants in the electric vehicle transition and this new architecture from Stellantis has some impressive credentials. The company has pulled the covers off its new STLA Large platform, which slots above the recently revealed STLA Medium equivalent, to underpin at least eight new flagship products from five different Stellantis brands.

The new architecture is flexible not only in terms of its size, accommodating large D- and E-Segment sedans and SUVs measuring between 4.7 and 5.1 metres, but also in the wide range of powertrains it accommodates. Although Stellantis describes it as a “BEV native” platform, implying that it was primarily designed for battery electric vehicles, it can also accommodate internal combustion powertrains, including hybrid applications. In fact it’s adaptable to the point of being unusual, catering for both longitudinal and transverse engine positioning and front-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive applications.

The first STLA Large vehicles out the starting blocks will be the production versions of the Dodge Charger SRT Concept - which has an interesting EV soundtrack - and the Jeep Wagoneer S concept. Chrysler, Alfa Romeo and Maserati will also launch products based on this platform before 2026. In Alfa’s case STLA is expected to spawn replacements for the Giulia and Stelvio as well as a larger SUV flagship. Given that the platform can accommodate ICE powertrains, could the next Alfa Giulia also offer a petrol engine? Until now it’s been rumoured to be electric only. But the Stellantis group’s new in-line six-cylinder petrol engine could be an intriguing prospect for the Alfa saloon, as well as the Dodge Charger for that matter.

Hellcat-beating performance Regardless of what happens on the ICE front, the platform does have some impressive electric car credentials. Stellantis says it has the potential to carry “extreme power” that will outperform any of the existing Dodge Hellcat V8s, with 0-100km/h acceleration in the “2-second range”.

For the record the 6.4-litre supercharged V8 in the recently discontinued Hellcat range thrashes out between 535kW and 594kW depending on the version, so you can practically bet your bottom dollar that the STLA products will offer more than 500kW in their most beastly incarnations. Over the air performance software upgrades will also be available to owners who want to add some extra sparkle after the purchase date, no doubt for a chunk of electronically transferred change. The auto giant is also bandying about some impressive range figures for the new architecture which will accommodate battery capacities of between 85 kWh and 118 kWh to enable range figures of up to 800km between charges.

Both 400-volt and 800-volt electrical architectures will be offered, depending on the model, and the power inverter uses silicon carbide semiconductor technology to minimise power losses. “Our goals for our STLA platforms are ambitious but this is what our customers need from us today,” said Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares. “Creating a family of vehicles from a well-engineered set of components that is flexible enough to cover multiple vehicle types and propulsions, overperforming any of our current products, will address each of our iconic brands’ customers.