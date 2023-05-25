Hennessey’s ‘VelociRaptor 500’ conversion boosts Ford’s fastest Ranger to 373kW

Sealy, Texas - Hennessey likes to remind us that it has been making “fast cars faster” for over 30 years. The Texan tuner’s latest in a long line of “faster” creations takes the newly launched Ford Ranger Raptor to the next level of performance.

The team made some “significant” changes to the Raptor’s 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine to raise outputs to a lofty 500 horsepower (373kW) and 746Nm. Consider that the ‘regular’ Ranger Raptor is good for 292kW and 583Nm. By significant, they mean a higher-capacity intercooler with blow-off valve, as well as a new high-flow air induction system and tweaked engine management software. As per the standard version, power goes to all four wheels through a 10-speed auto gearbox and an all-wheel drive system with locking front and rear differentials and low-range transmission.

The Raptor is also fitted with an active exhaust system, Fox 2.5-inch 'Live Valve' internal bypass shocks, and G.O.A.T driving modes, including Baja. Externally the Hennessey Ranger is set apart by unique 18-inch, 10-spoke alloy wheels with 35” off-road tyres, as well as ‘VelociRaptor’ badging. The cabin features Hennessey's embroidered head rests, all-weather floor mats, and a unique build number plaque.

"The VelociRaptor 500 Ranger is an excellent choice for the pick-up enthusiast who doesn't need the capacity of our full-size VelociRaptor 600 F-150,” said company founder John Hennessey. “The mid-size pick-up is incredibly capable and very agile… it's actually lighter than the Bronco SUV! In addition, our 500-horsepower upgrade will noticeably improve low-end torque, and it's got a lot more power for those who like to really push their trucks in mud, sand, or on the open road." Hennessey says the vehicle will complete extensive testing in extreme conditions both on- and off-road, allowing the tuner to back it with a comprehensive three-year or 57 000km warranty.