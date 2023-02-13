SA PRICING: New Ford Ranger Raptor is right on the money

Pretoria – The new Ford Ranger Raptor has finally arrived on our shores and the company has managed to keep it at a price lower than initially expected. The bean counters have been hard at work to ensure that it comes in at a competitive price, keeping in mind that the Raptor – although a double-cab – stands alone in the segment in terms of what it offers.

At R1 094 900 it’s not exactly a bargain but compared to relative pricing of vehicles in South Africa, it’s right on the money. Compare for example the price of its Wildtrak 3.0-litre V6 diesel stablemate at R953 500, and its SUV Everest Platinum cousin with the same diesel V6 engine at R1 113 100, and it’s pretty much in the ballpark. Now imported from Thailand, there are two unique features that make it stand out from the competition, apart from the fact that the new Ford Ranger Raptor conjures up images of crazy speeds on dirt roads handled like no other bakkie on the market.

First up is the lump of metal under the bonnet. Since it was first introduced locally in 2019, we’ve always wanted more power than the 2.0-litre bi-turbo diesel with 157kW and 500Nm. We would have been more than happy with Ford’s V6 3.0-litre diesel mill but instead the guys at Ford performance were roped in to fit their halo V6 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged petrol engine producing 292kW and 583Nm, almost doubling the power output compared with the previous model and adding an extra 83Nm of torque. Now we’re talking.

They also fitted their race-bred anti-lag system when baja mode is selected, which keeps the turbos spinning for up to three seconds after backing off the throttle to enable faster acceleration out of corners or between gears. A rear view of the brawny new Ford Ranger Raptor. The gears are Ford’s 10-speed automatic transmission that’s been recalibrated, and each gear is programmed with its own boost profile. It now also has default permanent four-wheel drive though there is a rear-wheel only setting via the push-button controls.

In keeping with its performance power plant, drivers can choose from four exhaust modes selected on the steering wheel or depending on what driving mode is chosen. There’s quiet for keeping the neighbours happy, the default normal also when selecting slippery, mud/ruts and rock crawl, sport for a louder and more aggressive note and baja, which is the most aggressive setting intended for off-road use, producing a straight-through sound. The second unique feature in the new Ford Ranger Raptor is without a doubt the suspension system.

The previous generation Fox dampers were already a delight but the new system has been completely redesigned, including lightweight aluminium upper and lower control arms, long-travel front and rear suspension and a refined Watts link rear-end. The latest Fox 2.5-inch live valve internal bypass dampers offer position-sensitive damping capability and are filled with Teflon-infused oil reducing friction by nearly 50% compared to the previous model. The system has been fine tuned by Ford performance, using computer-aided engineering and real-world testing to ensure optimum performance in every mode. All of this is connected to a unique chassis compared to the standard Ranger with mounts and reinforcements for the C-pillar, load box and spare wheel as well as frames for the jounce bumper, shock tower and rear-shock bracket.

The engine and suspension are what sets this double-cab apart, but there’s also a raft of other details that make a difference and underscore the Raptor’s off-road credentials. The new Ford Ranger Raptor in action. For decent underbody protection the front bash plate is twice the size of the standard Ranger’s and made from 2.3mm high-strength steel that combines with the engine and transfer case shield, protecting the vulnerable radiator, steering system, front cross member, sump and front differential. Standard too are two rated front and rear recovery hooks and tough new-design cast aluminium side steps, often the Achilles heel of standard 4x4s. Under the flared fenders are 17-inch alloys covered in large 285/70 R17 BF Goodrich all-terrain KO2s.

The permanent 4WD system is fitted with an electronically controlled on-demand two-speed transfer case with 4A as the default mode that adjusts the power between the front and rear axles as needed, 4H to lock it in 4WD, and 4L for when the going gets tough. Adding to its 4x4 ability is a rear differential lock and standard for the first time is a front diff-lock. There are seven different drive modes, the electronics adjusting all the bits for optimum performance and the graphics and colour schemes on the digital displays. On-road you get normal, sport and slippery while off-road gives you rock crawl, sand, mud/ruts and of course baja. For the first time the Raptor gets trail control, which is like cruise control for off-roading. You set the speed (less than 32km/h) and the vehicle manages acceleration and braking, while you concentrate on steering.

The smart people in white coats have been busy in Detroit, adding an “R” button that allows the driver to pre-program the Raptor’s performance according to their unique preferences. MyMode parameters determine the selected drive mode, along with the steering, suspension and exhaust settings, stability and traction control status, as well as trail control. Inside it’s an all-digital affair with a 12.4-inch digital cluster and a 12-inch centre screen with Ford’s new generation Sync 4A touchscreen infotainment system, with wireless (wireless charging as well) Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity as well as Type A and C USB ports in the centre console, and a USB charging port alongside the rear-view mirror to power a dashcam or GPS. The classy interior has all the electronic bells and whistles. Passengers have their own A and C ports and there’s a 400W inverter that also provides 240V to the loadbox.

A 360 degree camera with a split view display on the touchscreen with cross traffic views in front of and behind the vehicle keeps you informed of what’s going on around you, while a dedicated off-road screen allows the driver to toggle selected 4x4 features showing information you need when things become hairy. Sound is taken care of by a 10-speaker 660W Bang & Olufsen system while front and rear jet fighter-inspired seats provide support when you’re playing in baja mode. Safety is taken care of by a swath of features if things go a bit awry. The list is long and comprehensive with electronic stability control (ESC), traction control, hill launch assist and hill descent control, a lane-keeping system with lane-keeping alert, lane- keeping aid, and road-edge detection.

Throw in adaptive cruise control with stop and go and lane-centring that will bring the vehicle to a complete stop if required, evasive steer assist, blind spot information system with trailer coverage, pre-collision assist with dynamic brake support, forward collision warning, automated emergency braking and reverse brake assist, as well as post-collision braking and you’re pretty much covered for all eventualities. It comes in a new Code Orange and Conquer Grey, both non-metallic and exclusive to the Raptor, as well as solid Arctic White and five metallic paints: absolute black, blue lightning, aluminium metallic, meteor grey and sedona orange. We’ll be spending a week in Namibia with the new Ford Ranger Raptor next week, so keep an eye out for our driving impressions…