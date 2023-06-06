Honda Elevate revealed in India as Creta-rivalling global SUV

Delhi - The Honda Elevate, revealed in India on Tuesday, is a brand new compact SUV that the Japanese carmaker describes as a global model. Although there’s no confirmation yet on whether the Elevate will reach South African shores, given that this is a value-conscious market, and that other products such at the BR-V and Amaze are sourced from India, we reckon it would be a good fit.

But how does it size up? Honda claims an overall length of 4312mm, with a wheelbase of 2650mm, making the new Honda similar in size to the Hyundai Creta, and slightly smaller than the Toyota Urban Cruiser and Suzuki Grand Vitara siblings, as well as Honda’s own HR-V model. But wouldn’t it clash with the latter then? It really depends on positioning as the latest HR-V is pitched as a more premium, or “boutique” SUV if you will, while the Elevate would surely serve as a more mainstream and affordable offering, albeit slotting above the smaller WR-V. The Honda Elevate shares its platform with the Honda Ballade (which is known as the City in international markets) and boasts a ground clearance of 220mm and a turning circle of 5.2 metres.

Power comes from the familiar 1.5-litre normally aspirated i-VTEC petrol engine, which produces 89kW and 145Nm. Buyers can choose between six-speed manual and seven-step CVT transmissions. Inside the new model you’ll find a 7.0-inch (17.8cm) full colour digital TFT information cluster as well as a high-resolution 10.25-inch (26cm) floating-effect central touchscreen. The system is compatible with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as well as Weblink. The Honda Sensing driver assistance package of driver assist gizmos is also available on this model, combining features like Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist System, Collision Mitigation Braking System and Road Departure Mitigation.