Is this the next Prado? Toyota teases new ‘rugged’ SUV

The long-awaited next-generation Toyota Prado is looking set to be revealed later this year, but we already have a good idea of what it will have to offer. And so starts the teaser campaign for the next midsize Land Cruiser. What you see here is a teaser image showing an all-new SUV alongside the legendary 1960s J40 model that clearly inspired it.

The teaser was released by Toyota’s US division, saying nothing more than the fact that it’s a new “Rugged SUV” product, but this newcomer is expected to reintroduce the Land Cruiser nameplate to that market. For the rest of the world, this same model is expected to replace the Land Cruiser Prado, and looking closer at the teaser image we can see that it’s closely related to the recently unveiled Lexus GX. The new Toyota appears to share a bodyshell with its fancier cousin, but the front end appears more rugged and we also see different taillights on the Prado version, featuring a more vertical design.

But what’s under the hood? It is widely expected that the new Land Cruiser will inherit the 2.4-litre turbopetrol hybrid powertrain seen in the new Lexus GX as well as the US-market Tacoma bakkie, where it produces 243kW. The company’s 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol is also very much a possibility for the Prado. But what about the diesels? Various Australian media outlets, including WhichCar, have reported that the current 2.8-litre turbodiesel will carry over, and given that a mild hybrid version of this has already been announced for the Hilux, we’d bet our bottom dollar on that 48-volt technology featuring in the Prado too.

Many fans will of course also be hoping that the LC300’s 3.3-litre turbodiesel makes its way into the Prado. The new Land Cruiser will share its butch body shell with the Lexus GX pictured here, but the Toyota will have unique front and rear styling. As for its chassis and off-road capabilities, the new Land Cruiser Prado is likely to share much of its technology with the Lexus GX, which features a new Multi-Terrain Select and Monitor system as well as a new electronic feature called Crawl Control. Venturing off the beaten track should be easier than ever in the new model.